Brandi Glanville says she and LeAnn Rimes are ‘like sister wives’ after a ‘decade of fighting’

Brandi Glanville insisted she and LeAnn Rimes are now on good terms.

It’s been more than 10 years since the country singer and the actor cheated on their spouses, resulting in a seemingly never-ending feud with his ex-wife.

"The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum said on Wednesday during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

The 48-year-old shared that the two women "grew up a lot" after a "decade of fighting."

"I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious," Glanville explained. "They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures."

Still, Glanville said some of her friends are "still mad" at Rimes, 38, and Cibrian, 48, even though they have been married for 10 years now.

"I’m like, ‘If I can deal with this, you guys need to get over it,’" Glanville explained. "I’m like, ‘You know what? I guess I just forget s—t. I’m just fine with it.’ But honestly, I think we both [have] grown up quite a bit, and we both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids."

"Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life," Glanville continued. "We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie."

Us Weekly first reported in 2009 that Rimes and Cibrian were having an affair after meeting on the set of "Northern Lights." Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet at the time, but the two called it quits that same year.

According to the outlet, Glanville didn’t finalize her divorce from Cibrian until October 2010. Over the years, the reality star has publicly feuded with Rimes. However, she insisted that everyone is now committed to co-parenting peacefully.

Glanville and Cibrian share two sons: Mason, 18, and Jake, 14.

"Usually we spend the holidays together, like Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, but I’ve never been invited to Eddie’s birthday because why would you want your ex-wife at your f-----g birthday?" she said. "I mean, there’s no point. But then yesterday, I got invited to his birthday by LeAnn. And then my son actually said, ‘Well, dad didn’t invite you for sure.’"

Back in 2010, Rimes spoke out about the end of her 7-year marriage to Dean Sheremet following her affair with Cibrian to PEOPLE magazine.

"I take responsibility for everything I’ve done," she said at the time. "I hate that people got hurt. But I don’t regret the outcome."