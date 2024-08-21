'Reagan' star Dennis Quaid's advice for his kids on turning passion into paychecks

For over four decades, Dennis Quaid has found success on and off the camera. As a father of three, he knows a little something about what it takes to turn passion into paychecks and hopes to instill that mindset within his own children.

During Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of "Reagan," the actor – who portrays the late president in the film – spoke with Fox News Digital about the career and life advice he gives his three kids.

"I tell my kids to find something you love to do, then figure out a way to get paid for it," he said. "I don't push them either way. They are who they are."

Dennis shares son, Jack, 32, with his second wife, Meg Ryan and twins, Thomas and Zoe, 16, with his third wife, Kimberly Buffington.

DENNIS QUAID, 66, AND LAURA SAVOIE, 27, CREDIT CHRISTIAN FAITH TO BEING THEIR ‘GREATEST SOURCE OF STRENGTH’

The 70-year-old actor, who was accompanied on the red carpet by his wife, Laura Savoie, and daughter, Zoe, told Fox News Digital how "proud" he is of his only daughter.

"This is her first red carpet. She's got her gown and everything and looks so great," the actor said. "I'm so proud of her. She's such a sweetheart, and smart as a whip. She knows where everything in the house is, so it helps me out."

WATCH: ‘REAGAN’ STAR DENNIS QUAID SHARES ADVICE FOR HIS KIDS

In a recent interview with the Daily Beast , Quaid's eldest son, Jack, opened up about how his parents have impacted his career in Hollywood and explained why being labeled a "nepo baby" is a term he can "agree" with.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"People have called me a ‘ nepo baby ,’" he said. "I’m inclined to agree. I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors, and I’ve just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door."

During an interview on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show in 2020, Quaid said Jack refused to accept his dad's offer when it came to finding him representation.

"My agent wanted to represent him, and he said, ‘No. I want to do it on my own,'" he told the Grammy Award-winning artist.

He continued, "And then, of course, he gets an agent on his own and his first movie is 'Hunger Games.' Then he gets in [Martin] Scorsese’s 'Vinyl' on television, which was the hottest show there was. Now he’s doing 'The Boys,' which is the hottest thing on streaming. It’s a great show."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition to being a father, Quaid previously opened up about the secret behind his successful marriage to Savoie, who is 39 years his junior.

"I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But… I really don't think about it," the actor told Fox News Digital in April.

He continued, "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life. I wasn’t looking for it, and she came along, and it's God put us together."

The couple married in June 2020 in Santa Barbara, California, after meeting a year earlier at a business event while she was working toward her second master’s degree at the Texas McCombs School of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Last year, Quaid told "Extra," "God is in my wife and I's relationship, and it's another thing that I never really had before."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She and I have such a beautiful relationship, and we pray together," he added.