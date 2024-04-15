Dennis Quaid credits God for his happy marriage, 'she's the light of my life'

Dennis Quaid doesn’t care what anyone thinks about the age difference between himself and his wife, Laura Savoie.

"I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But…I really don't think about it," the actor told Fox News Digital.

He continued, "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life."

"I wasn’t looking for it, and she came along, and it's God put us together," he added.

The couple married in June 2020 in Santa Barbara, California, after meeting a year earlier at a business event while she was working toward her second master’s degree at the Texas McCombs School of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before their marriage, Quaid spoke about their relationship in 2019 with The Guardian.

"No, it really doesn’t bother us," he said of public criticism of their age gap. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."

"I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," Quaid continued. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed.

"You have no control over who you fall in love with," he added. "I don’t fall in love easily. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

He also highlighted the importance of faith in their marriage.

Last year, Quaid told "Extra," "God is in my wife and I's relationship, and it's another thing that I never really had before."

"She and I have such a beautiful relationship, and we pray together," he added.

Quaid and Savoie produced his new film, "The Long Game," through their production company, Bonniedale. Based on a true story and the book "Mustang Miracle" by Humberto G. Garcia, Quaid stars alongside Jay Hernandez in the story of a group of young Mexican-American teenagers who work as caddies at a golf course and decide to take up the game themselves, despite racial barriers preventing them from playing at most places, including the country club where they worked.

In addition to keeping his marriage strong, Quaid also credits his faith for his ongoing sobriety.

Last year, he told People magazine that he had a "white light" moment, where he knew he needed to turn his life around.

"I remember going home and having kind of a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had, and I didn't want that," Quaid told the outlet.

Now, as he told Fox News Digital, "These days, it's a breeze," though he admitted there were about four years of "gritting my teeth."

"And then it just got [to the point] of finding something to fill that hole. For me, that's God, [He] fills that hole. There's life after everything. These days I’m more thankful than anything else and just enjoying every day," he said, adding with a laugh, "Still here!"

Quaid currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with Savoie, and he has fallen in love with the city.

"I love it. I really just love it there," Quaid said. "It might have been my favorite place I think I’ve lived. It's such a collegial place to be. The people there, your neighbors and artists, it just feels like it's going on there."

He added, "It reminds me of Austin [Texas], like 20 years ago in some ways. And then of course, its own town. It’s just beautiful."

Quaid said he is still in Los Angeles for several months out of the year while his two youngest kids, twins Thomas and Zoe, with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington, finish high school. He is also father to actor Jack Quaid, with ex-wife Meg Ryan.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.