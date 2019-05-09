Rapper Offset escapes drive-by shooting at Atlanta recording studio: report

Offset might have been the target of a potentially deadly shooting Wednesday night at a recording studio, according to a new report.

The shooting, which occurred outside of the Crossover Entertainment Group recording studio in Atlanta, Ga. reportedly happened shortly after Offset, 27, stepped outside for fresh air – this according to TMZ.

The outlet said multiple people who were inside the establishment fled to another room when the gunshots began.

OFFSET REVEALS HOW HE AND CARDI B GOT BACK TOGETHER

Law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting to Fox News in a statement on Thursday and said the investigation is ongoing. However, authorities were unable to confirm if Offset – whose real name is Kiari Cephus – was involved. Officers told us that when police arrived at the scene, the "Father of 4" rapper was nowhere to be found and while police have yet to speak with him, they plan to during the course of their investigation.

"On May 8, 2019 at around 9:05 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired," the statement obtained by Fox News reads. "Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, CARDI B STRIPPER FLICK 'HUSTLERS' GETS A RELEASE DATE

“The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area. It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding of the shooting. The investigation continues."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Offset is one-third of the Grammy-nominated rap group the Migos and is the husband of rap megastar Cardi B, 26. The couple also share 9-month-old daughter, Kulture.

Reps for Offset did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.