Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B stripper flick 'Hustlers' gets a release date

STXfilms has set its strip-club drama “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, for a Sept. 13 release in North America.

Lopez announced the date on her Instagram account on Monday.

Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl are also in the cast. The film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria.

The movie, originally set up at Annapurna as “The Hustlers at Scores,” is inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler. It’s set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

STXfilms is producing alongside Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina — who previously collaborated with the studio on the 2018 romantic-comedy “Second Act” — as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the film’s production for the studio. STXinternational is handling international distribution, and distributing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

The release date is a week after Warner Bros. launches “It: Chapter Two.” “Hustlers” is the third title dated for Sept. 13, joining Warner’s drama “The Goldfinch” and Fox’s animated “Spies in Disguise.”