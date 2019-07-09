Disney star Cameron Boyce's father and co-stars speak out after his death

Cameron Boyce's Disney co-stars, as well as his heartbroken father, broke their silence after his untimely death.

Boyce died on Saturday in his sleep at just 20 years old, reportedly after suffering a seizure.

The actor's father, Victor Boyce, tweeted Sunday, I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."

Salma Hayek honored the star, who played her onscreen son with Adam Sandler in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2."

“I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years,” Hayek wrote on Instagram Sunday. “He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light.”

“His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere,” she continued. “My heart goes to his lovely family."

Peyton List, Cameron's co-star on "Jessie," wrote on Instagram, “He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life,” she wrote. “He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love.”

She continued, “I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always… Heaven has gained a beautiful soul.”

Fellow co-star Skai Jackson posted a series of photos with and videos of Cameron, captioning one, "I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high Gods best Angel [sic]."

Actress Laura Marano told People Now, “He was such an incredible guy and I think there are so many amazing memories that I’m sure so many people have of him." She also spoke highly of Boyce's commitment to charity work with the Thirst Project, for which he was honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award.

“The last gala that they had, he was awarded an award there and actually made such a beautiful speech,” she said. “He was a really, really incredible guy and I’m just really feeling for his family right now [and] his super close friends.”

Kathryn Hahn, who was set to star with Cameron in the upcoming "Mrs. Fletcher," told People in a statement, “I didn’t have the chance to spend much time with Cameron, but I know I speak for the entire 'Mrs. Fletcher' family when I say how gutted we are by his loss. Cameron was a beautiful person who showed in the brief time our paths crossed a deep generosity and decency that belied his 20 years of age,” she continued. “His soul and heart were just so big: anyone who met him even briefly would just feel it. Our hearts are with his friends and family.”