Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emmys
Published

Ramy Youssef shows person in hazmat suit outside home after Emmys loss: 'When you lose'

Fans on social media praised the actor for sharing the footage

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Ramy Youssef is taking his 2020 Emmy loss in stride.

The “Ramy” star tweeted out a video on Sunday following his loss to Daniel Levy in the lead actor in a comedy series category and as a consolation, his reaction might have won the internet.

“when you lose the emmy,” Youssef, 29, captioned the video of an award presenter waving to him from outside his home while clad in a full hazmat suit.

In addition to his lead actor nomination, Youssef was also nominated for oustanding directing for a comedy series, however, he did not win for either.

EMMYS 2020: ‘SCHITT’S CREEK,’ ‘SUCCESSION’ TAKE TOP HONORS AS CORONAVIRUS LOOMS LARGE OVER A POLITICAL SHOW

Throughout the evening, award presenters donning proper PPE have been popping up at the homes of winners to physically hand over their coveted trophies.

“That’s just wrong,” wrote one at-home viewer, while another agreed chiming, “that’s cold.”

In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Jerrod Carmichael, from left, Ramy Youssef and Bridget Bedard participate in the "Ramy" panel during the Hulu presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Carmichael lamented what he called the "terrible" state of TV comedy, asked his audience if they'd seen some of it.

In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Jerrod Carmichael, from left, Ramy Youssef and Bridget Bedard participate in the "Ramy" panel during the Hulu presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Carmichael lamented what he called the "terrible" state of TV comedy, asked his audience if they'd seen some of it. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Other social media users chose to have fun with the tweet, and issued their own versions of Youssef's pain.

"When your card declines at the emmys," quipped one viewer, another writing, "the intern in Emmys hazmat suit deserves a raise."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others were in agreeance that Youssef's tweet itself deserved an Emmy and actually, "should win a Webby."

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment