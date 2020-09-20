Jimmy Kimmel kicks off 2020 Emmys with jabs at coronavirus, Trump supporters during virtual opening monologue

The 2020 Emmys kicked off during unprecedented times with a fakeout that saw the host pretend to present the opening monologue for an audience that wasn't really there.

The 72nd Emmy Awards are without a doubt the most unique award show in recent memory thanks to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the broadcast to go virtual and forego the large gathering of celebrities dressed to the nines on the red carpet.

Still, that didn't stop host Jimmy Kimmel from making the most out of a bad situation, kicking off the show with an opening monologue that poked fun at the pandemic, Trump supporters and Hollywood.

The host took the stage to thunderous applause from the audience, all of whom appeared to be live and in-person as he mocked the "frivolous and unnecessary" awards show. However, midway through the opening monologue, it became clear that the footage was just being reused from a previous show. Kimmel hung a lantern on that fact when he spotted himself in the crowd.

"Of course I’m here all alone, of course we don't have an audience!" Kimmel said. "This isn't a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys. Instead of the live audience, we took a page from baseball and did cardboard cutouts of the nominees."

With that, the host highlighted some cardboard cutouts in the crowd at the Staples Center before awkwardly noticing that "Ozark" star Jason Bateman was there in person. The star asked if he could stay because he's been going crazy in quarantine. When Kimmel suggested that he could stay despite safety regulations if he agreed to laugh at his jokes.

"I'm out," Bateman curtly replied.

The show then forged ahead with Kimmel revealing that more than 100 cameras were dispatched to stars all around the country so that they could tune in and give their acceptance speeches if they won. Jennifer Aniston arrived in person to announce that "Schitt's Creek" actress Catharine O'Hara took home the first award of the night for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.



