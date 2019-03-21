Ramona Singer apologizes to Bethenny Frankel for making Dennis Shields drug comments before his death

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer apologized to Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday for the “thoughtless comments” she made about the 48-year-old’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, following his sudden death.

Singer was captured in a preview clip for the Bravo reality show’s next episode saying Shields “was on drugs.” Shields, 51, died of a suspected overdose on Aug. 10 in his Manhattan apartment – three weeks after the “RHONYC” episode was filmed – People magazine reported.

“How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” Singer said in the preview for next week’s episode.

BETHENNY FRANKEL SHARES NSFW THEORY ABOUT PETE DAVIDSON'S PENIS AMID KATE BECKINSALE ROMANCE RUMORS

Singer posted an apology to Frankel and Shields’ family on Wednesday ahead of the episode’s airing.

“I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode. It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments,” Singer wrote in her Instagram story post. “I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments.”

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office said in August that Shields’ cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” People reported. An autopsy was not performed because of “religious objection” and “no criminality is suspected” in the case.

BETHENNY FRANKEL'S ON-OFF BOYFRIEND DENNIS SHIELDS' DEATH RULED 'UNDETERMINED'

Frankel met Shields in 1988 when he dated and eventually married the star's high school friend, Jill Shields. Frankel and Shields reconnected in 2016 after the banker separated from his wife.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frankel shared an emotional tweet three weeks after her off-again, on-again boyfriend died.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s [sic] & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."