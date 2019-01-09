Rami Malek responds to that awkward stage moment with Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes

Golden Globe-winner Rami Malek addressed the awkward moment he had on stage at the awards show with fellow actress Nicole Kidman during a segment on “Jimmy Kimmel: Live” on Tuesday night.

As previously reported, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot an uncomfortable stage moment in which Malek, following his win for best actor and during the acceptance for his film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” tried to get Kidman’s attention to absolutely no avail. He first tried to speak to the 51-year-old star, but she simply didn’t notice him. He then placed a hand on the small of her back, but the commotion on stage as the cast of the film took the stage clearly distracted her beyond measure.

While it didn’t seem to be a malicious moment from Kidman, fans on social media noticed the cringe-worthy moment, which spread like wildfire online.

Malek appeared on the late-night program to discuss his big wins of the night. The host, however, couldn’t resist showing him the clip and asking him to answer for it.

“I had not seen that,” an embarrassed Malek said through his hands.

“I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video,” the 37-year-old said with a laugh. “So, I thought I could easily go up and say, ‘Hi,’ but in a moment like that…”

The star, clearly unaware of the moment’s virality, correctly guessed that it was being spread online.

“I have a feeling this is haunting me on the Internet right now,” he said.

“Yeah, this is going to be around for a little while,” Kimmel responded.

Fortunately for Malek, the night wasn’t all Globes-wins and stage-snubs. He revealed that he got some love and support from Kidman’s husband, singer Keith Urban.

“That’s alright “I got love from Keith that night, her husband. He’s a massive Queen fan,” Malek said.

The star was at the awards show with several members of the iconic band thanks to his now-award-winning portrayal of its departed frontman, Freddie Mercury.

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime," said "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek said after accepting best actor. "This is for you, gorgeous."