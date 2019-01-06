List of Golden Globes 2019 winners

The 2019 Golden Globes hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh may not be getting political this year, but that doesn't mean the show isn't making waves with its winners, losers and nominees.

"Vice," the Dick Cheney biopic starring Christian Bale, led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods, including best picture and comedy, while "A Star Is Born," 'Green Book" and "The Favourite" each scored five nominations.

"Black Panther" scored nominations for best original song, best original score and best motion picture, drama, making it the first Marvel film ever to get Golden Globes recognition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here are all the 2019 Golden Globes winners as they are announced:

Best Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse"