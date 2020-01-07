Rae Sremmurd's half brother being held in custody after stepdad shot, killed

The stepfather of dynamic hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has been killed in Mississippi and their younger half brother is currently being held in his death, a spokesman for the group confirmed Tuesday.

According to People magazine and The Associated Press, police found a man -- who Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified as Floyd Sullivan, 62 -- dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Kerry Smalls, a spokesman for the rapping brothers, confirmed that Sullivan is the stepfather of Rae Sremmurd and that the duo’s half brother, Michael Brown, is in custody in connection with the shooting. Tupelo Police Capt. Charles McDougald said the man’s adult son is a person of interest and is being held for psychiatric review.

“There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time," McDougald said.

He would not release or confirm the man's name, adding no charges have been filed.

McDougald did not say what led to the shooting, noting that the investigation is in its preliminary stages. Per People, the Tupelo Police Department on Tuesday released a statement, which said that police were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Sullivan raised rappers Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown, 28, and Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown, 26, who make up the duo Rae Sremmurd. The group is known for their hits “Black Beatles” and "Throw Sum Mo," featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

Swae Lee tweeted on Tuesday, "I pray the world let's me keep some compassion" following news of his father's death.

The pair have released three albums to date, two of which have already been certified platinum by the RIAA. Their third studio album, “SR3MM,” a triple-disc release, is certified gold. Additionally, Rae Sremmurd has 13 singles that have achieved platinum certification with another two singles certified gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.