Rapper Juice WRLD dies at 21 after landing in Chicago on flight from Los Angeles

Rising rap star Juice WRLD died early Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to reports. He was 21.

The rapper's death, which took place in Illinois, was confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in an email to Fox News.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, a 21-year-old black male of the 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood Illinois," Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email to Fox News.

“The autopsy has not been performed at this time," she said.

The statement referred to Juice WRLD by his real name, Jarad A. Higgins, and did not reveal a cause of death, but TMZ reports that the musician had a seizure in the Chicago airport.

According to TMZ, Higgins remained conscious during his trip to the emergency room but died shortly after.

Higgins turned 21 on Dec. 2, and posted on Instagram, saying he'll be "celebrating all week."

Billboard quoted Chicago police as saying that a 21-year-old male at approximately 2 a.m. this morning at Midway Airport in the private jet section/terminal of the airport suffered a medical emergency. "The individual was then taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead."

In 2018, Juice WRLD rose to fame after releasing the songs "Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls are the Same," followed by his debut album "Goodbye & Good Riddance." “Lucid Dreams,” the rapper's most popular song, amassed almost a billion streams on Spotify, WGN-TV reported.

In early March, he dropped his second studio album, "Death Race for Love" and would go on to tour with rapper Nicki Minaj. His latest release, "Bandit," dropped on Oct. 4.