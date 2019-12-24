Canadian rapper Bvlly killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario

Rapper Bvlly was killed in a shooting in Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, according to the Durham Region Police Service.

The 24-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name was Jahquar Stewart, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the very early hours of Tuesday morning, police said in a press release.

JUICE WRLD DOMINATED STREAMING SERVICES AFTER RAPPER'S UNTIMELY DEATH

Bvlly was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made.

"Members of the Homicide Unit and Central West Division continue to hold the scene and canvass the area," police said, adding that "the Forensic Identification Unit has also been at the scene collecting evidence."

LIL WAYNE SAYS HE'S 'ALL GOODY' AFTER PRIVATE PLANE SEARCHED BY FEDERAL AGENTS

Bvlly first gained attention in 2018 after the release of his song "No Light Bag." In September, he released an album called "Made in Austria," featuring the song "My Own League."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Bvlly did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.