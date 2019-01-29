‘She’s All That’ actress Rachael Leigh Cook recalls starring in the '90s teen classic

Rachael Leigh Cook took a retrospective look back at her role as nerdy Laney Boggs in the hit teen flick “She’s All That” as the movie turns 20 years old.

Cook, 39, recalled what it was like to work with co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and late actor Paul Walker, as well as the movie’s impact on pop culture. "She's All That" is about Prinze's character, high school jock Zack Siler, taking on a bet that he can make Cook's outcast character Laney their school's prom queen.

"It's difficult for me to call it a classic," Cook told E! News. "Because, to me, the classics are like the John Hughes movies I grew up watching. I still feel weird to this day putting myself in any category that could attempt to be as great as those films."

However, she said “takes joy” that fans have called it a “’90s classic.”

Cook said she enjoyed working with Prinze and became good friends with O’Keefe, as well.

"It was really hard for me to be mean to her," O'Keefe said of Cook. "Which is pretty funny because that's all I am throughout the entire film."

Cook told E! News she “was a little intimidated” by Walker but called him an “awesome actor.”

"[Walker] was an awesome actor, but he didn't act actor-y," she said. "He seemed like a surfer who somebody picked off the beach and dragged onto a movie set—who happened to be good at acting."

Cook said Walker kept mostly to himself.

Cook’s co-star, Elden Henson, said he believed the movie was a success due to Cook, Prinze and the script.

"Freddie was such an awesome guy, and Rachael was really sweet. I think that helped," he says. "And I think the writing was really great,” Henson told E! News.

Cook said she was all for the movie being rebooted.

"They should!" Cook said. “’She's All That,’ it's ‘My Fair Lady,’ it's ‘Taming of the Shrew’—we were not the first. I'm not precious about it."

Cook, a mom of two, is still acting and will next star in “Valentine in the Vineyard” on the Hallmark Channel.