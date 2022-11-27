Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Queen Elizabeth's longtime friend criticizes Netflix's 'The Crown': 'It just makes me so angry'

Lady Anne Glenconner knew Queen Elizabeth II since she was three years old

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
'The Crown' reignites Prince Philip infidelity rumors; royal watchers reveal how Queen Elizabeth II responded Video

'The Crown' reignites Prince Philip infidelity rumors; royal watchers reveal how Queen Elizabeth II responded

Several royal experts including Andrew Morton, who recently wrote "The Queen," responded to the persistent gossip that has resurfaced in Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown."

Lady Anne Glenconner, a lifelong friend of Queen Elizabeth II and Lady in Waiting to the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, is not a fan of Netflix's "The Crown."

Revealing she previously watched the show, Glenconner explained that she thinks the program is "complete fantasy."

"I don't watch ‘The Crown’ now," she shared on BBC's "Woman's Hour" podcast.  "It just makes me so angry. And it's so unfair on members of the royal family," she added.

Glennconner, 90, gave an example of her frustration with the show, after meeting with Helena Bonham Carter who portrayed Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth's friend and Lady in Waiting to Princess Margaret, Lady Anne Glennconner shared her dislike of "The Crown" on Netflix on BBC's "Woman's Hour."

Queen Elizabeth's friend and Lady in Waiting to Princess Margaret, Lady Anne Glennconner shared her dislike of "The Crown" on Netflix on BBC's "Woman's Hour." (Chris Jackson/Isabel Infantes/PA Images)

They discussed particular mannerisms of the late royal and had a seemingly positive conversation. 

I saw Helena after she'd been in "The Crown," she said, ‘What did you think?," Glenconner recalled. "And I said, ‘Well, rather disappointing.’ And she said ‘I know. But the thing is I’m an actress and I have to do what's written for me."

Helena Bonham Carter portrayed Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix show.

Helena Bonham Carter portrayed Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix show. (Ollie Upton/Netflix)

Glenconner gave an example, saying, "There's a ridiculous scene where Princess Margaret went to America, I was with her, actually. There's a scene in ‘The Crown’ that she makes up dirty limericks…Well, of course she never did that." 

She also took issue with how "The Crown" told the death of Prince Philip's sister, Princess Cecilie.

"You know, poor Prince Philip, they accused him in ‘The Crown’…that his sister died…because he did something. Well I mean that was completely untrue. And I think to say something like that about people is terribly hurting. I mean nobody wants to have their relations trashed like that."

Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photograph with her Maids of Honour in the ahead of being coroneted as Queen. From left to right are Lady Moyra Hamilton, Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, Lady Anne Coke (Lady Glenconner), Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby, Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart, Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton, and Mistress of the Robes, Mary Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire. 

Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photograph with her Maids of Honour in the ahead of being coroneted as Queen. From left to right are Lady Moyra Hamilton, Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, Lady Anne Coke (Lady Glenconner), Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby, Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart, Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton, and Mistress of the Robes, Mary Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire.  (Keystone)

With the recent release of season 5, Glenconner also called attention to the infatuation with "The Crown," particularly from Americans.

"The trouble is, the people, especially in America, believe it completely. There's nothing much I can do about it," she lamented. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

