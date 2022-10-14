Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Season 5 teases photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and royal family

Netflix’s "The Crown" has released new photos for season five of the hit series, which included a first look of the new cast.

The fifth season will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Debicki as Princess Diana. Olivia Williams joins them as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.

In the first set of photos, Debicki as Princess Diana is pictured on a speedboat next to a young Prince William (Timothee Sambor) and Prince Harry (Teddy Hawley.)

Prince Charles, West, is also included in the photo, as the family of four are rocking black shades and Diana is waving at the camera.

The next royal snap features Princess Diana with a serious look as she wears a stunning blue sparkly gown and diamond earrings at an extravagant event.

Stauton, Queen Elizabeth II, is seen standing tall in what appears to be Scotland, next to her husband, Prince Philip, played by Jonathan Pryce.

She donned a blue sparkly dress with a diamond necklace and a royal crown. The pair are seen sporting a traditional red tartan.

The show is currently in production for its sixth season. The first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

In "The Crown" season 5, another picture features Prince Charles and his then-mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles, sharing a laugh and cozying up outdoors.

West, who plays Prince Charles, replaced Josh O’Connor from seasons 3 and 4. Williams, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles, stepped in for actress Emerald Fennell.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards to date, including one for outstanding drama series and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the Best Drama Actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

Fox News Digital Janelle Ash contributed to this report.