King Charles III names William prince of Wales, expresses 'love' for Harry and Meghan

King Charles III, speaking to his nation and the commonwealth for the first time as Britain's sovereign, announced that his son William will have the title of prince of Wales, a title he held before he became king.

The title is traditional borne by the heir to the throne.

As the spouse of the prince of Wales, Kate Middleton will now hold the title of princess of Wales.

Charles, who became the king of England following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, also mentioned his other son Harry, expressing "love" for him and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Queen Elizabeth II , Britain's longest-reigning monarch who served as the beloved face of her country and source of strength for seven decades, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

The new king also touched on Queen Consort Camilla's "steadfast devotion to duty" that he "relies on."

King Charles III arrived to Buckingham Palace on Friday to a massive crowd. He and Queen Consort Camilla traveled back to London a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He got out of the car to greet well-wishers and look at some of the huge pile of floral tributes left to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Some called "Thank you Charles" and "Well done, Charlie!" as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted "God save the King!"

A few broke into a rendition of Britain’s national anthem, which is now titled "God Save the King."