Queen Elizabeth ‘fell in love’ with Prince Philip, ‘never looked at anyone else,’ author says

Queen Elizabeth II’s marriage to Prince Philip lasted until his dying day – and she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

The British monarch, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh tied the knot in 1947. They remained together until his death on Friday at age 99.

"She fell in love, and she never looked at anyone else," biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People magazine in this week’s cover story.

According to the outlet, Elizabeth met Philip at age 13 when she was a princess. Elizabeth had joined her parents and younger sister Princess Margaret on a visit to Dartmouth naval college when she encountered the 18-year-old.

While Elizabeth was reserved and shy, she was "smitten" by Philip’s "zest for adventure." The pair would go on to exchange numerous letters while Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II.

After a year-long courtship, the couple married on Nov. 20, 1947. It was considered a national celebration after a devastating war.

"There had been grayness and austerity, and then to have this golden coach and crowds made it exciting," Lady Pamela previously told the outlet.

The 91-year-old is the daughter of Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten and a longtime lady-in-waiting for Elizabeth. She also served as a bridesmaid.

For the couple’s 50th anniversary, Elizabeth made a rare public tribute in honor of her beloved husband.

"He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments, but he has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," she said at the time. "And I… owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim."

She also once called him "her rock" in public. In private, Philip would call his wife "Lilibet."

Philip gave up a promising naval career to become consort when Elizabeth became queen in 1952 at age 25. Bur rather than staying on the sidelines and enjoying a life of ease and wealth, he spent more than seven decades supporting his wife.

In his lifetime, Philip fulfilled more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad. He headed hundreds of charities, founded programs that helped British schoolchildren participate in challenging outdoor adventures, and played a prominent part in raising his four children, including his eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Philip promoted British industry and science, espoused environmental preservation long before it became fashionable, and traveled widely and frequently in support of his many charities.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

