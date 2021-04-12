Prince Philip's final hours were 'peaceful' and 'gentle' Sophie, Countess of Wessex says

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shed some new light on Prince Philip’s final hours following his death at age 99.

The wife of Prince Edward spoke outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Sunday, where she and other members of the royal family attended a service on Sunday to mourn the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal, 56, painted a calm and "peaceful" image of Philip’s final hours, telling Sky News that, although shocking, the passing of the Queen’s husband was still a dignified moment.

"It was right for him and, you know, it was so gentle. It was like someone took him by the hand, and then he went. Very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody, isn't it?" she said.

The Countess of Wessex continued: "So I think it is so much easier for the person that goes than the people who are left behind. We are all sitting here looking at each other going 'this is awful.’ But equally, look at all the tributes. It's just amazing."

She joins the many royals who have spoken out to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh. Most recently, his grandson Prince William spoke out to honor him ahead of his funeral on April 17.

"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," his statement began.

William, 38, continued: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation, William shared. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."