Queen Elizabeth carries out first duty since Prince Philip’s death: report

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday carried out her first official duty since Friday’s death of her husband, Prince Philip, according to a report.

In a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, the queen accepted a wand and formal insignia from the Earl Peel as he retired as Lord Chamberlain, the BBC reported.

The ceremony came as the Royal Family continues its mourning period following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99 years old. A funeral for the late prince is scheduled for Saturday.

The Earl Peel, 73, had announced his retirement plans last year, according to the BBC. His duties as Lord Chamberlain included planning royal ceremonies, the report said.

His replacement, former MI5 chief Andrew Parker, assumed his new duties a little more than a week before Prince Philip died, the BBC reported. The MI5 is the United Kingdom’s domestic security service.

Plans for Prince Philip’s funeral have been scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic but are still in keeping with the prince’s wishes, according to Buckingham Palace, the report said.