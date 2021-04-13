Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth carries out first duty since Prince Philip’s death: report

The ceremony came as the Royal Family continues its mourning period following last week's death of Prince Philip

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99Video

Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Lord John Taylor weighs in on the life and legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh on 'Fox News @ Night'

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday carried out her first official duty since Friday’s death of her husband, Prince Philip, according to a report.

In a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, the queen accepted a wand and formal insignia from the Earl Peel as he retired as Lord Chamberlain, the BBC reported.

QUEEN ELIZABETH 'UNDERSTANDS WHY' MEGHAN MARKLE CAN'T TRAVEL FOR PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL: REPORT

The ceremony came as the Royal Family continues its mourning period following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99 years old. A funeral for the late prince is scheduled for Saturday.

The Earl Peel, 73, had announced his retirement plans last year, according to the BBC. His duties as Lord Chamberlain included planning royal ceremonies, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His replacement, former MI5 chief Andrew Parker, assumed his new duties a little more than a week before Prince Philip died, the BBC reported. The MI5 is the United Kingdom’s domestic security service.

Plans for Prince Philip’s funeral have been scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic but are still in keeping with the prince’s wishes, according to Buckingham Palace, the report said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

On Our Radar