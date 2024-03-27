Queen Camilla says Kate Middleton will be 'thrilled' as she accepts touching sign from two young fans

Queen Camilla is showing her support for Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the Queen, 76, paid a visit to the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market where she chatted with bystanders during her first royal walkabout since the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

Two young sisters, Harriet and Lois Waterston, were holding signs that read "Send our love to Kate," according to the Daily Mail.

"I shall send this off to Catherine. She'll be thrilled," the queen said. "I’ll take them carefully, and we'll make sure she knows they’re coming."

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM 'ENORMOUSLY TOUCHED' BY 'KIND MESSAGES' FROM THE PUBLIC AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"We heard the news, and I wanted to hold the poster up to show my love to Kate," Harriet told the outlet.

"She said she certainly will send her love," their mother, Lucy Waterston, added of Camilla's response.



LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last week, the princess revealed doctors had discovered cancer after "further testing" following abdominal surgery.

Since announcing her diagnosis, Middleton and Prince William have received an abundance of well wishes.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message," a spokesperson for the couple previously told Reuters. "They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Camilla's husband, King Charles III, is also undergoing treatment after announcing his own cancer diagnosis.

Charles' cancer was discovered in February when he went in for a "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

The King also expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to supporters in a message shared online.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he captioned a post shared across the official royal social media platforms.

Queen Camilla will join King Charles as they attend the Easter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While other members of the royal family are expected to attend, Prince William, Kate and their children will not be in attendance, People reported.