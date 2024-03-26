King Charles will attend Easter services, his first major event since announcing cancer diagnosis

King Charles is gearing up to participate in a royal tradition this Easter as he continues cancer treatments.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital that His Majesty — who announced his cancer diagnosis in February — and Queen Camilla will be attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this Sunday.

While other members of the royal family are expected to attend, Prince William, Kate Middleton — who announced her own cancer diagnosis last week — and their children will not be in attendance, People reported.

Charles' cancer was discovered in February when he went in for a "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

The monarch was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis Charles received.

Shortly after announcing his diagnosis, King Charles III opened up about the emotional toll it had taken on him.

While meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in February, His Majesty admitted the love and support he received at the time had brought him to "tears."

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards which reduce me to tears most of the time," Charles said. "I hear that there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years."

Charles also expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to supporters in a message shared online.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he captioned a post shared across the official royal social media platforms.

According to royal family member Peter Phillips, the King's recovery process is "taking a little longer" than anticipated, drawing out frustrations.

"I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated," Phillips told Sky News Australia. "He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

A little over one month after King Charles made his announcement, the Princess of Wales announced that she had also been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."