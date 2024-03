Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William shared that they were "enormously touched" by the outpouring of support they had received after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

In a video message Friday, Middleton, 42, revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present."

On Saturday, Middleton and William released a joint statement via Kensington Palace in which they expressed gratitude for the well wishes.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message," their spokesperson told Reuters.

"They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Middleton, who shared the update on her health after undergoing major surgery earlier this year, did not elaborate on the type of cancer or the extent in her video message. In her video, Middleton said her condition was initially thought to be noncancerous.

Shortly after the video was shared to the couple's social media accounts, King Charles III released a statement of support for his daughter-in-law.

The monarch said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. Charles said he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."

The statement added that Charles and wife Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Charles revealed in February he had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate in January. He and Middleton received treatment at the London Clinic and were discharged from the hospital on the same day, Jan. 29.

William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's wife Meghan Markle also shared a message of support.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Fox News Digital.

Kate's brother, James Middleton, took to Instagram Friday to show his support for his sister and share an image with her from their childhood.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he wrote, adding a mountain and red heart emoji.

Well-wishers left flowers Saturday outside Windsor Castle, and many royal fans visiting Windsor and Kensington Palace said they were touched by Kate’s personal message about her health struggles.

Hashtags, including "WeLoveYouCatherine" and "GetWellSoonCatherine," were trending Friday on X, formerly Twitter, while political leaders, celebrities and cancer survivors sent messages of support.

President Biden posted on social media, saying he and first lady Jill Biden "join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate."

"She has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. "She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement."

Sunak was referring to speculation about Middleton's health and whereabouts that dominated headlines and social media after the palace announced in January she would undergo surgery and step back from public duties until Easter.

The princess made her last public appearance Dec. 25, and she has only been spotted a handful of times since. A photo of Middleton with her three children released by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day only amplified concerns about her well-being after it was revealed the image had been significantly altered.

Friday's video message marked the first significant update on Middleton's condition, though it was not immediately clear when she would return to public life.

Middleton and William were not expected to join other royals for the traditional Easter Sunday service in Windsor.

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.