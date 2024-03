Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Queen Camilla is taking a "private break" from royal duties.

The step back from her role was scheduled, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The queen had a busy few weeks of royal engagements as she stepped in for King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a statement said. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

King Charles' specific cancer diagnosis is currently unknown.

Following the announcement, Prince Harry flew from Los Angeles to London for a short visit with his father.

"He was there for 24 hours, he saw his father for 45 minutes, he flew – and announced to the press – after the king’s statement was released, even though we later heard that he was told beforehand, and he didn’t see his sister-in-law or nieces and nephews even though they are also dealing with a traumatic health recovery," royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. "It’s hard to view it as anything other than an image saver for Harry. And that pains me, because I was really hoping this was the news he needed to wake him up and fix it."

The Commonwealth saw a lot more of Queen Camilla in the first weeks after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Her next scheduled public event is the Commonwealth Day service on March 11, People magazine reported. The queen will lead the family and King Charles is expected to give an address in a pre-recorded video.

With Queen Camilla on her scheduled break, the only senior royal currently working is Prince William. The 41-year-old returned to duties in February after taking some time off to care for Kate Middleton following abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales became the subject of online speculation after the public realized she hadn't been publicly seen since December.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital. "The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

The spokesperson reiterated the princess is "doing well."

