Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced in a video message on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer following her planned abdominal surgery in January and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Royal expert Neil Sean was a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Friday to share his thoughts on the princess' message. Sean noted that this year has been a "terrible" year for all members of the royal family, including King Charles' own cancer diagnosis.

"Being really honest here, I got a little bit choked up," he said of Kate's video. "Because what I'm looking at is a very brave lady, for any lady out there going through any similar thing."

Sean was told that Middleton filmed her message "all in one take" which "is very hard to get that kind of thing out and keep that calm composure."

He continued, "What you're actually seeing is a lady who's clearly thinking of others, because she's not trying to frighten anybody, she's just being very pragmatic, telling you exactly the problem and the situation."

He is "warmed" by the fact that Kate shared that she's well and looking toward the future as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy treatment, but can't help but perceive a "depressing" feeling sweeping across the United Kingdom.

Sean pointed out that Prince William had continued to tend to his royal duties and "trying to keep it together" during this frightening time for his family.

Sean also noted that prior to Kate's message, which was recorded on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the princess would return to royal duties on Easter.

On Friday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Former royal editor of The Sun, Duncan Larcombe, discussed Kate's diagnosis on "America Reports" on Friday.

Larcombe said that the news of the princess' health was a "big shock."

"Obviously, when the palace announced that Kate was going to spend two weeks in hospital for abdominal surgery and then need three months for recovery, I think everybody knew that was something quite serious," he began. "But I don't think any of us knew it would be as serious as what we've now discovered this evening."

Larcombe noted that the late Queen Elizabeth's motto, "Never complain, never explain," when it comes to the royal family, is gone due to the age of social media.

"The royals simply cannot disappear off the radar as if nothing's going on behind the scenes," he said.

Larcombe said that he's been covering Kate since she was Prince William's girlfriend, and he cannot think of a "single thing she's done wrong," including her video message on Friday.

"We've seen incredible dignity. The public will simply love her more as a result of this video announcement today," he said. "She even reaches out to other people who have gone through cancer, like so many families have one way or another."

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti believes that Middleton's address to the public was "vulnerable and honest."

"The Princess of Wales addressed the public in a vulnerable and honest video message, which came after weeks of speculation and gossip about her condition, which she had hoped to keep more private," Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital.

Jonathan addressed the frenzy circulating Middleton since her surgery and is hoping the public is "more willing to leave her alone" now that she's been open and honest about her health and whereabouts.

"It is sad that she was pushed to do this, and hopefully, people will now be more willing to leave her alone and let her deal with this situation in private. The public has no right to interfere nor to know every detail of her medical condition," he said.

Sacerdoti continued, "At 42 years old, we can only hope that her cancer was caught early, and can be treated effectively. We don’t know any details of which type of cancer she has, nor the nature of her treatment."

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital Friday, "The Princess of Wales gave such a balanced, moving yet inspirational speech to the world. We are all so shocked and saddened to hear POW [Princess of Wales] has cancer."

Chard continued, "It is unusual that she has given the speech herself and enormously brave. It will have been her decision to give the speech direct to camera.

"The good news is that she has the top medical team looking after her and the total care and love of her doting husband and family. The world now needs to respect her privacy and allow her to heal. The Royal family will battle on," she concluded.

The Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present," Kate said in her video message. Kate did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

Middleton gave the update on her health on Friday after undergoing major surgery earlier this year.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Middleton said in the video recorded Wednesday.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

The Princess of Wales explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." Middleton was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she continued. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Middleton added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The princess asked for privacy as she completes treatment.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she noted. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Kensington Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Middleton had been working from home . She was kept up to date regarding the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's trial of an observation tool for child development.

The Princess of Wales has remained out of the public eye since December 25. Buckingham Palace later revealed Middleton had been admitted to a hospital for a planned abdominal surgery on January 17. Since then, she has only been spotted a handful of times, sparking speculation about her whereabouts.

Middleton was most recently spotted walking through the Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William nearly three months after her last official royal outing.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.