King Charles III released his first official statement after Buckingham Palace revealed earlier this week that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Saturday, Charles, 75, shared a personal message of gratitude for the support he has received along with a photo of himself greeting hospital workers.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles wrote in the caption of his post on the official Instagram page for the royal family.

He continued, "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," the royal added.

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

In the image he shared, Charles was seen smiling as he shook hands with a hospital worker while surrounded by medical staff who beamed and snapped photos on their phones.

Along with the photo, Charles' post included a signed copy of his statement which was typed on the stationary of his private estate Sandringham House and personally signed by the king.. According to the Associated Press, Charles retreated to Sandringham after receiving his first treatment for cancer.

Sandringham, the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk. The estate has been owned by the royal family since 1862, passing directly from one monarch to the next for more than 160 years.

The royal family have been known to frequently celebrate holidays and vacation at Sandringham. However, former BBC royal reporter Michael Cole told the AP that Charles has decided to stay at the estate for a practical reason.

"He needs isolation, and Sandringham of all his royal properties, with the possible exception of Balmoral, where the weather is not terribly good at this time of year, is isolated,’’ Cole said. "It’s only 100 miles from London, but it is surrounded by its own grounds.

Col continued, "He can be separate, because when you are having cancer treatment of any kind, infection must be avoided.’’

On Monday, the palace issued a statement revealing that Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer after being treated for an enlarged prostate.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Charles was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The announcement stated that Charles chose to share his diagnosis to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer ."

One day prior to announcing his cancer diagnosis, the king made his first public appearance since receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. The British monarch waved to well-wishers outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham with his wife Queen Camilla.

Though Charles' message on Saturday marked his first public statement since his diagnosis, Camilla shared an update on her husband's health Thursday.

Camilla resumed her royal duties and attended Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday for a night filled with music that supported local charities.

"He is doing extremely well under the circumstances," Camilla said, according to the Daily Mail. "He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and the Associated Press contributed to this report.