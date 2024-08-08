King Charles ‘overruled’ Queen Camilla when she didn’t want him to reveal his health conditions: author

Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been lauded for their transparency with their recent health issues, but Queen Camilla originally wanted the king to keep his struggles private, according to an author.

In January, Buckingham Palace announced Charles would undergo outpatient treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and then, in February, the palace revealed he had cancer.

"No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer," the palace said at the time.

Charles initially stepped away from his royal duties during his cancer treatment but returned at the end of April with a reduced schedule.

"Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition," Robert Jobson, who wrote "Our King: Charles III – The Man and the Monarch Revealed," told the Independent this week.

"But the king overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention.

"There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation. The NHS England page on benign prostate enlargement had more than 26,000 visits in the 48 hours after the announcement, compared to a daily average of just 1,400."

On Saturday, the palace posted photos on social media of Charles enjoying the Mey Games in Scotland.

"The King joined spectators in watching traditional Highland sports, including Hammer Throw, Sheaf Toss and Stone Put, and presented a trophy to the winning Tug of War team," the post said.

Kate Middleton was also praised for her candor this spring when she revealed her cancer diagnosis following a couple of months of speculation about her health and an announcement in January that she was undergoing planned abdominal surgery.

The princess returned to the public eye in June when she joined Charles and her family for Trooping the Colour, the king’s official birthday celebration.

Ahead of the event, she wrote a personal note on her Instagram page that she was making "good progress" with her treatment, admitting she has "good days and bad days."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she wrote. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

She also appeared at the last day of Wimbledon in July. The princess is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Before June, Kate’s last public event was a church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day.