King Charles a ‘workaholic’ amid cancer battle, ‘aware that time is ticking’ as monarch: experts

King Charles III isn’t letting cancer get in the way of his reign.

Over the weekend, his wife, Queen Camilla, revealed that the British monarch is "doing fine, except he won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told," as quoted by Sky News. The 75-year-old has been undergoing outpatient treatment since Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis in February.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital they weren’t surprised by Camilla’s revelation.

KING CHARLES REMEMBERS D-DAY WITH PRINCE WILLIAM IN FIRST OVERSEAS TRIP SINCE CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"Given he had the longest wait in history as heir to the throne, given his age, as well as his current health crisis, he is poignantly aware that time is ticking," said British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

"He has been preparing for this role his entire life, being in line for the throne for 70 years," Fordwich explained. "After waiting for so long, he has thrown himself into the job. He wants to make his mark. So all that downtime away from his people makes him anxious and agitated."

"Every single one of the projects he has undertaken is designed to make a real mark," Fordwich continued. "They are not just honorary where he shows up once in a while. He has devoted his life to having an impact. Hence, the downtime required by his doctors is not in the slightest welcome. His reaction is admirable."

"The last thing that the nation wants is a lazy monarch," Fordwich added.

The king returned to royal duties in late April. Previously, the palace said that doctors were "very encouraged" by the king’s progress, but his schedule would be adjusted as needed to protect his recovery.

Unlike most royals before him, Charles chose to publicly disclose details about his health when he first underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate and later when he was diagnosed with cancer. The decision raised awareness of these issues.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The National Health Service in England said the number of people seeking advice about prostate problems increased 11-fold in the weeks after Charles announced he was undergoing treatment.

Ahead of this weekend's Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday, the king presented the Irish Guards with the regiment’s new flag, or "colours," at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The palace confirmed Charles will attend Trooping the Colour amid his diagnosis. He will ride in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Camilla for the parade instead of on horseback as in previous years.

"King Charles has waited to become king all his life, so in his eyes, I believe nothing is going to stop him from enjoying his reign and promoting his principles and values to Britain and the world," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"I am sure it was a shock initially, but with Camilla’s help, he has taken it in stride, meeting subjects across Britain and shaking their hands," he explained. "… He has been buoyed by thousands of well-wishers, but at the same time, Camilla has taken a tight hold on his duties, insisting for example he rides in a carriage with her, rather than on horseback to Trooping the Colour… The royal motto ‘never complain, never explain’ sums up his desire for continuity right now."

Several royal experts pointed out to Fox News Digital that the king’s determination to keep busy isn’t new.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He’s a workaholic who skips lunch," said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. "His doctors will control a good deal of his itinerary as it has to be announced in advance, but he is clearly recovering judging by the number of engagements he is undertaking and the energy he has shown during them. The late Queen Elizabeth II said, ‘I must be seen to be believed,’ and as monarch, he knows it’s his duty to be seen. That is one of the factors driving him."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that Charles’ "stubborn streak is legendary."

"Even his mother… found it impossible to budge him once Charles made up his mind," Andersen explained. "The most famous example of this is how Charles insisted on carrying on an affair with Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana even after his mother ordered him to stop. When Diana tearfully begged her mother-in-law to do something, the queen replied that Charles was ‘impossible.’ No one could keep Charles from marrying Camilla, and no one could keep him from making her queen. If Queen Elizabeth couldn’t make her son change his mind, no doctor will."

"I’m sure his doctors would rather have the king slow down, but there are a few pivotal moments – the D-Day anniversary and Trooping the Colour among them – when he really has to show the flag, as it were," Andersen continued. "The message he wants to send is that the monarchy is strong and moving forward, regardless of the medical crises that have befallen the House of Windsor."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital that the king "has always had an incredible work ethic" and has spent decades as the former Prince of Wales supporting causes he still champions today.

"As Prince Charles, he created opportunities for himself to contribute to matters of personal importance, giving him a head start," said Schofield. "Those passions were environmental and urban mentorship. He was also curious about architecture and how it shapes cities and countries. He was often considered such a busybody about these topics that he would find himself reprimanded for pushing the limits of appropriate influence. The king’s objective has always been to make a positive impact and to leave the world better than he found it. He’s been hardheaded in the best way throughout his life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The king waited 70 years for this position with the weight of the world on his shoulders to be as respected and admired as the late Queen Elizabeth II," Schofield continued. "Those are some frightening expectations. I think King Charles is just eager to push forward and focus on the positive… I imagine that no one in leadership wants to be perceived as weak. That is the general perception around illness. That is not what he wants his legacy to be."

"He’s a very hard worker and disciplined. He finds joy in completing a task and turning ideas into elaborate executions. I think that’s something to be admired."

Charles became king upon the death of his mother. England’s longest-reigning monarch passed away in 2022. She was 96.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.