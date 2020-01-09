'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott opens up about 'amazing' relationship with Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott got somewhat flustered while talking about his new girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel.

Scott appeared alongside his fellow "Property Brothers" star, Drew, on Thursday’s episode of the “Today” show in which hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked him about his romance, which became Instagram official mere months ago.

“Do people have nothing better to talk about?” he asked looking a little uncomfortable.

“It’s been amazing,” he added. “What a way to start off 2020 than with a whole new path in life?”

His brother, who married Linda Phan in May 2018, pointed to Jonathan’s smile and noted that he hadn’t seen him smile like that in “a very long time” and that he thinks it’s “amazing” what his relationship has done for him.

“People keep saying to me, like, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive.' I'm like, 'Was I a dud before? What happened?'" a confused Jonathan exclaimed. "I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself."

According to E! News, the brothers were promoting the launch of their new magazine called “Reveal,” that Deschanel reportedly served as a contributor on.

The "New Girl" actress and Scott were first romantically linked when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif. Soon after, they were seen smooching on the Sept. 30 episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik split in early September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later. The actress shared her first photo with Scott on Instagram in late October showing off their visit to Universal Studios' haunted house.