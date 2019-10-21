Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel make relationship Instagram official with scary Halloween snap

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend with the help of some scary ghouls.

On Sunday, the couple shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, showing them on a double date with Scott’s twin brother, Drew, and his wife, Linda Phan. The group posed alongside several masked people holding chainsaws while attending Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

'PROPERTY BROTHERS' WANT TO RENOVATE 'THE GOLDEN GIRLS' HOUSE

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks. @unistudios @horrornights#UniversalHHN,” the New Girl star wrote alongside the image of her being held in Jonathan’s arms.

“So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! 😳 @UniStudios@HorrorNights #UniversalHHN,” the “Property Brothers” star captioned the same snap. “Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”

Deschanel and Scott were first romantically linked when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif. Soon after, they were seen smooching on the Sept. 30 episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The new couple was seen sitting behind the ABC competition series' host, Tom Bergeron.

'PROPERTY BROTHERS' STAR JONATHAN SCOTT, ZOOEY DESCHANEL'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND SPEAK OUT ON ROMANCE

The HGTV star, 41, donned a blue jacket and collared shirt while the "500 Days of Summer" actress, 39, sported a floral button-up blouse and styled her hair in a half-up/half-down look.

The surprising pairing came just weeks after she announced her separation from husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the couple said in a joint statement to Page Six at the time. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The now-separated couple share two children together, Elise, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2.

Fox News' Viktoria Ristanovic contributed to this report.