Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel celebrate first Thanksgiving together: ‘I am beyond thankful’

Jonathan Scott couldn’t help himself while celebrating his first Thanksgiving with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel and dropped the ‘L’ word as he gave thanks to the "New Girl" alum over the holiday.

The “Property Brothers” star took to Twitter Thursday to share a sweet message to the actress and singer, erasing any doubt as he publicly professed his love for her.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies,” Scott wrote. “You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo.”

JONATHAN SCOTT SAYS ZOOEY DESCHANEL IS 'LEADING' FAMILY CHRISTMAS CAROLING IN 2019: 'SHE IS A PROFESSIONAL'

Along with his message, Scott, 41, shared a series of pictures from the family get-together, which included an outdoor selfie with his partner.

ZOOEY DESCHANEL, JONATHAN SCOTT MAKE FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE TOGETHER

Scott and Deschanel, 39, were first romantically linked when the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif. in early September.

Soon after, they were seen smooching on the Sept. 30 episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The new couple was sitting behind the series' host, Tom Bergeron.

ZOOEY DESCHANEL KISSES BOYFRIEND JONATHAN SCOTT: 'SIMPLY A PERFECT DATE NIGHT'

Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik split in early September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

She shared her first photo with Scott on Instagram, showing their visit to Universal Studio's haunted house and making their relationship official in the eyes of social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The duo made their red carpet debut last month at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York City, where Scott served as the host for the evening's event.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.