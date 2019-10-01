Zooey Deschanel, 'Property Brothers'' Jonathan Scott heat up their romance at 'DWTS' taping

Make way for some lovin' in the ballroom!

On Sept. 30, actress Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott were spotting smooching in the front row during the filming of "Movie Night" on "Dancing with the Stars."

The new couple were seen sitting behind the ABC competition series' host, Tom Bergeron.

'PROPERTY BROTHERS' STARS JONATHAN AND DREW SCOTT: 10 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW

The HGTV star, 41, donned a blue jacket and collared shirt while the "500 Days of Summer" actress, 39, sported a floral button-up blouse and styled her hair in a half-up/half-down look.

The "New Girl" star announced her separation from husband, Jacob Pechenik, early last month.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," a rep for the couple said in a statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The now-separated couple share two children together, Elise, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2.

ZOOEY DESCHANEL DATING 'PROPERTY BROTHERS' JONATHAN SCOTT AFTER SPLITTING FROM HUSBAND: REPORT

It was later reported that Deschanel and Scott were dating after they were seen walking hand in hand in Silver Lake, California, one week after the announced split. A source previously told People that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for a few months prior to the announcement.

The duo met during filming Apple TV's "Carpool Karaoke" series with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. It was reported by a source that "they started out as friends but then realized they liked each other."

A source also told People magazine the relationship is new "but they are having a lot of fun together."

As the relationship heats up, Scott has been showering Deschanel with likes and flirtatious comments on social media.

'PROPERTY BROTHERS' STAR JONATHAN SCOTT, ZOOEY DESCHANEL'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND SPEAK OUT ON ROMANCE

Most recently, he liked a photo that the "If All the Stars Were Pretty Babies" singer posted with the caption, “Felt cute, won’t delete until my hairstylist calls, concerned.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

He also recently commented on Deschanel's post about a series of Christmas shows that her band, She and Him, will be performing in, stating, “Well there’s no way I’m missing this.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.