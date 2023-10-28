'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott reveals dating disaster: 'She threw a drink at me'

"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott recalled a bad date that ended in disaster after the unidentified woman hurled a beverage at him.

The 45-year-old television personality, who is engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel, recounted a negative experience from his single days during a recent appearance on the "You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes" podcast.

"I was out with this one person, and I’d known her socially through other people," Scott remembered. "We went out for dinner and she spent the entire dinner making fun of the strangers in the restaurant."

He continued, "Like, literally, their physical attributes, the way they were talking, and I was so confused. I’m like, 'Is the conversation that dull that you want to make fun of this elderly couple that’s over here?' It was really weird."

After noting that both he and Deschanel are "very straightforward and that can offend people," Scott said that he decided to be direct at the end of the date.

"I said to this woman — I said, 'I don't think this is a match. I don't think we should do this again,'" he recalled. "You know, 'Thank you for dinner, but I think this is the last time.'"

"And she lost it on me," Scott remembered. "She threw a drink at me and called me an a--hole in the middle of the restaurant."

"I don’t like it when people are looking at me," the Canada native explained. "And every eye in the restaurant turned."

Scott said that he ended the date because he believed that the woman wanted to continue on to another bar with him after dinner.

"And I was like, 'That's the end of the date,'" he said. "It was horrible. Like she made a whole scene."

When Holmes asked what kind of drink was thrown at him, Scott shared that it was white wine.

After the podcast host expressed relief that the drink wasn't red wine, the reality star said, "None of my wardrobe is expensive, so I’m totally fine with that."

Scott went on to say that he did not anticipate the woman's reaction. "I didn't see it coming," he said. " For me, I'm always analyzing things early on."

"It got to a point where I'm like, Yeah, no, this is definitely a no-go. It's never happening again." Scott added.

In August, Deschanel, 43, announced her engagement to Scott on Instagram. The "New Girl" alum shared an image of the pair in which she was seen showing off her engagement ring along with the caption, "Forever starts now!!!"

The pair met while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in August 2019 with Scott's twin and "Property Brothers" co-host Drew Scott and Deschanel's sister Emily Deschanel.

At the time, Deschanel was still married to film producer Jacob Pechenik. She announced her separation from Pechenik in September 2019, with a source telling People Magazine that the two had been separated for months. The former couple share daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6.

Deschanel was previously married to musician Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Scott and his ex-wife Kelsy Ully split in 2013 after five years of marriage.

Scott and Deschanel made their romance Instagram official in October 2019, a month after the "500 Days of Summer" star's divorce filing.

"Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," Scott wrote in his magazine, "Drew + Jonathan Reveal" in 2022.