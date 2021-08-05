Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott mark 2-year anniversary of meeting with sweet tributes: 'Still my favorite'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship is still going strong.

The "New Girl" actress and " Property Brothers " star marked their two-year dating anniversary of knowing each other on Wednesday with touching posts.

Deschanel, 41, shared a sweet selfie of the pair, each in blue patterned shirts, smiling wide.

"2 years and still my favorite," Deschanel captioned the pic, which was liked by over 400,000 people.

Scott, 43, shared a series of throwback photos of the couple and recalled how they first met.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I'd meet you and my life will change forever," Scott wrote in his caption.

"thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel (time really does fly when you're having the most fun!)" he added.

Scott's photos show the pair sharing a seat on a couch with their respective siblings Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. The foursome starred in a sibling rivalry episode of "Carpool Karaoke" which aired back in early 2020.

Another snap shows Deschanel puckering up for a kiss on Scott's cheek in the sunshine.

The actress announced her split from her estranged film producer husband Jacob Pechenik in September 2019, a few weeks before she was linked to Scott.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," Deschanel and Pechenik told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement at the time. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The exes finalized their divorce in June 2020, days after their fifth wedding anniversary. They share two children together, Elise Pechenik, 6, and Charlie Pechenik, 4.

Deschanel and Scott have been public about their love for each other since becoming official, often appearing in each other's Instagram feeds.

Early this year, Deschanel gushed over her boyfriend, calling Scott her "2020 MVP."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.