Zooey Deschanel gushes over Jonathan Scott on Instagram: ‘My 2020 MVP was this guy’

Zooey Deschanel says her famous boyfriend was the most valuable person in her life last year.

Deschanel, 40, shared her love for "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott, 42, in a sweet Instagram post on Saturday.

Donning a flowy red dress, Deschanel is pictured in a tight embrace with her beau.

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she captioned her post. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Scott made sure to reciprocate Deschanel’s love to his 2.3 million followers by sharing the same image to his Instagram, which was captured by his girlfriend’s father, Caleb Deschanel.

"I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others," Scott wrote along with a smiley-face emoji surrounded with hearts. "I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part."

Deschanel and Scott have been an item for a little over a year. The "New Girl" actress announced her split from her estranged film producer husband Jacob Pechenik in September 2019, a few weeks before she was linked to Scott.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," Deschanel and Pechenik told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement at the time. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The exes finalized their divorce in June, days after their fifth wedding anniversary. They share two children together, Elise Pechenik, 5, and Charlie Pechenik, 3.

Deschanel’s divorce doesn’t appear to have affected her relationship with Scott. The actress and television personality have been regular fixtures in each other’s Instagram feeds.

In fact, Deschanel is featured in more than half of Scott’s most liked photos for 2020, as seen in the "Best of 9" collage he shared on New Year’s Eve. She appears in 6 out of the 9 photos.

"2020 was a year none of us could have expected. Despite all of its challenges, it reminded me how important every second with loved ones is," Scott wrote in his celebratory post. "It also made me especially grateful for the different ways we have to connect...like right here on social media."

The pair reportedly met on the set of "Carpool Karaoke" in October 2019.