'Project Runway' star Chris March, 56, is dead after heart attack: report

Chris March, a costume designer to the stars and former “Project Runway” finalist, died Thursday afternoon from a heart attack, according to TMZ. He was 56.

He had been in and out of the hospital over the past year. Even so, the outlet said, March’s family and doctors were taken aback by the heart attack.

March had a long battle with health issues and often documented his journey. In 2017, March was left in a coma for two months after he suffered a near-fatal fall in his apartment and hit his head.

He laid there for four days before waking up and dialing 911. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was placed into an induced coma and suffered a collapsed lung and organ failure, according to the gossip site.

A GoFundMe was created on the designer’s behalf to cover his mounting financial and medical bills. He was moved to a nursing facility following his hospitalization.

"I came close to death many times—they called my family and they were told if they wanted to say goodbye to come right away," March said of the devastating accident on the GoFundMe page.

March issued another health update five months ago, in which he revealed that he had "run into several setbacks in my recovery."

"I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement,” March said. “Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times. I have tried my best to make strides."

“There is a long road of physical therapy ahead of me,” March continued. “In December I was awarded disability, but California gives 95 percent of it to this facility, which leaves me with $52 per month. In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive — the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here.

"I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world.”

The donations already taken in by the fund have added up to roughly $60,000 of March’s $100,000 goal.

March was a finalist on Season 4 of “Project Runway" and returned for “Project Runway All Stars.” He also had his own Bravo series called “Mad Fashion.”

March’s client list was vast – he designed for the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Meryl Streep. He also made costumes for Cirque du Soleil and a number of Broadway productions.

TV host Andy Cohen would pay tribute to March on Friday with an image of him and the designer enjoying a laugh on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Reps for March as well as “Project Runway” did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.