Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin made 'Project Runway All Stars' cameo

Miranda Lambert's new husband is apparently comfortable in front of cameras.

The NYPD officer had a cameo in "Project Runway All Stars."

Appearing in a segment with Alyssa Milano in a season 5 episode, McLoughlin, 27, is on hand while the show's contestants grabbed EMT and police supplies for a challenge.

TMZ reports that elsewhere in the episode, one of the contestants is overheard quipping, "I usually avoid the police, but he can handcuff me anytime he wants."

The episode filmed in 2016. A year earlier, McLoughlin went viral for doing the "Cupid Shuffle" at New York City's Pride Weekend.

Still, don't expect to see too much of the hunky cop anytime soon.

Last week, Lambert, 35, lashed out at reporters when asked about married life with McLoughlin, snapping that people "should mind their own f—king business."

Lambert and McLoughlin wed in January 2019 after meeting in November 2018.