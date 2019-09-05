Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris, 30, killed in car crash

Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris has died after being involved in a car crash in New Mexico on Wednesday night. She was 30.

Her rep told Fox News on Thursday: "We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."

The Taos County Sheriff's Office told Fox News on Thursday that three vehicles were involved in a crash on Wednesday night on State Road 522. They said two drivers --- a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl -- were killed and that the third driver escaped injury. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

According to Harris' Instagram Stories, she was on her way to play the Big Barn Music Festival in Taos on Thursday.

"I just got to Taos, N.M., and I'm playing this festival here," Harris began in the emotional video shared on her Instagram Story before the crash. She explained that she has spent the "last 20 years of my life" traveling to Taos with her dad and sister to visit her grandparents, uncle and other family members that lived there.

"But basically, literally everybody that was here passed away except for my uncle -- including my dad and I'm going to cry," she said while fighting back tears. "Sorry, Instagram."

She said she became emotional while driving to Toas for the festival because she recalled the many times she drove these same roads with her dad.

"I started getting real sad [while driving] and then all of a sudden, these random cows show up in the middle of the road," she said. "And it might sound really crazy, but there was this time...with my dad and my sister. I was in the back seat, asleep...and we hit something really hard and I popped up my head and was like, 'What was that?' and my dad said, 'Cow guard' but really he had hit a cow.

"I know that's very depressing, but just the fact that...I was on my trek through the mountains, and I was crying and I was sad and all of a sudden these cows appeared out of nowhere and you know we grieve in different ways, but like, I don't know," she said before ending the video.

Fellow country artist Maren Morris shared news of Harris' death on Instagram.

"I just heard the news and I’m in shock," Morris wrote along with a photo of Harris.“@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace."

Harris leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Fox News' Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.