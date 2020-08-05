Priyanka Chopra details how she and Nick Jonas stay connected to family during coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Chopra revealed she and Nick Jonas have been able to adjust to their “new normal” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopra, 38, told People that due to preexisting health conditions, she and Jonas, 27, have had to take extra precautions when it comes to socializing.

"I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful," the former Miss World told the magazine.

She added: "But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches.

"If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," Chopra said.

The Bollywood star also has been able to focus more on her personal projects as an actress and a producer.

"As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine. I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir,” she revealed. “It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange."

Chopra hasn’t been on set since the coronavirus pandemic but hopes to return soon.

“The rumblings are that a couple of projects should go on set by the end of the year, if not by mid-fall, maybe September or October, but the world is so uncertain," she said.

Chopra added: “I am prepared to go back to work. I know I'll have to make sure that I'm extremely disciplined, super careful for myself and for everyone else, and take the quarantining and testing measures seriously.

"It's a new normal, and it's not going to turn back into being what it was anytime soon. So we just have to come to terms with that reality,” the actress said.