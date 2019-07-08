Priyanka Chopra shows off curves in poolside snaps from Italian vacation with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is putting your vacation photos to shame.

The superstar actress is currently on a trip to Italy, accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, who snapped several Instagram photos of her lounging by a pool in Tuscany.

"Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures," Chopra captioned the photos, along with bikini, sun, and martini emojis.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA TALKS FRIENDSHIP WITH MEGHAN MARKLE: 'SHE WAS ALWAYS MEANT FOR BIG THINGS'

The trio of pictures showcases the "Quantico" star and model in a white one-piece swimsuit in a clear blue pool, with one photo depicting her holding an Aperol Spritz cocktail.

The photos caught the eye of Chopra's sister-in-law and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, who left a comment on the post reading, "All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this," with additional flame emojis.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAYS SHE WAS BULLIED FOR HER RACE IN HIGH SCHOOL: ‘IT AFFECTED MY SELF-ESTEEM’

Turner and her husband Joe Jonas recently eloped in Paris last week, celebrating a second wedding after initially tying the knot earlier this year, with Chopra and Nick Jonas among the recent ceremony's guests. The two couples have frequently made public appearances together, having gone on double dates in the past.

NICK JONAS, PRIYANKA CHOPRA ARE ‘TAKING OUR TIME’ TO START FAMILY, SINGER SAYS

Last week, Chopra was interviewed for a cover story in Elle UK, where she described her marriage to Jonas as being different from her initial expectations, admitting there's a "safety" to their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things," Chopra told the magazine. "When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."