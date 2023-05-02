Priscilla Presley celebrates Elvis in ‘sweet memories’ anniversary photo amid Graceland estate dispute

Priscilla Presley is honoring the late King of Rock and Roll on the anniversary of their wedding.

Priscilla, 77, took to Instagram Monday to share a black-and-white photo from the day she and Elvis were married.

"May 1st. A very special day for Elvis and I," she began her social media caption.

"‘Memories pressed between the pages of my mind. Memories sweetened through the ages just like wine.’"

REMEMBERING LISA MARIE PRESLEY: ELVIS AND PRISCILLA’S ONLY CHILD, SURVIVED BY MOTHER, 3 DAUGHTERS

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTO

She celebrated their love with lyrics from his song, "Memories."

In the photo, Elvis is seen kissing Priscilla on the cheek on their wedding day. Priscilla wore a stunning veil and laced dress, while Elvis wore a black and white tux, bowtie and sported a boutonniere.

The legendary couple tied the knot in 1967 and welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie, in 1968.

In 1973, the two divorced.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY SPEAKS OUT ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN LISA MARIE'S 55TH BIRTHDAY

Elvis died in 1977 when Lisa Marie was 9, and she followed in his footsteps, picking up an interest in music and carrying on his legacy. Her father heavily influenced her music.

After Elvis' death, Priscilla helped establish Elvis Presley Enterprises, which launched Graceland into a top international tourist destination. The estate itself was left to Lisa Marie, Elvis' only child, and held in a trust until she turned 25 in 1993.

On Jan. 12 Lisa Marie died at the age of 54. She was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following her daughter's devastating death, Priscilla filed documents to dispute who oversees her late daughter’s estate. She took issue with the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust.

In that amendment, Lisa Marie removed Priscilla and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with her two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who would take over the trust when she died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole trustee.

A living trust is a form of estate planning that allows a person to control their assets while alive but have them distributed if they die. It serves the function of a will if a separate will is not filed, as appears to be the case with Lisa Marie.