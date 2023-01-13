Remembering Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis and Priscilla’s only child, survived by mother, 3 daughters

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, left behind a lasting legacy for her family.

Presley, who died Jan. 12, is survived by her mother Priscilla, 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Presley was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Here is a look at the survivors grieving Lisa Marie Presley's death.

Priscilla Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

The legendary couple welcomed Lisa Marie into the world nine months after they tied the knot. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, Feb. 1, 1968.

In 1973, her parents decided to call it quits when Lisa Marie was 4 years old. Lisa Marie and her mother then moved to Los Angeles.

Lisa Marie's father died when she was 9, and she followed in his footsteps, picking up an interest in music and carrying on his legacy. Her father heavily influenced her music.

Priscilla and Lisa Marie became the sole inheritor of Elvis’ beloved Graceland estate after his death.

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973. After Elvis died in 1977 at Graceland, Priscilla helped establish Elvis Presley Enterprises, which launched Graceland into a top international tourist destination.

Fans just saw Priscilla and Lisa Marie together Tuesday night, when they attended the Golden Globe Awards. The mother-daughter duo were happy to be there to witness Austin Butler win an award for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis."

On Thursday, Priscilla was seen walking into the emergency room shortly after Lisa Marie arrived at the medical center.

Her mother shared the news on social media. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," Priscilla wrote.

Riley Keough

Lisa Marie married Chicago-based musician, Danny Keough, in October 1988.

The pair welcomed two children, daughter Riley in 1989 and son Benjamin in 1992. The couple divorced in May 1994.

In 2014, Presley said she was "ferociously protective" of her children in an interview with Healthy Living.

Daughter Riley praised her mother to People magazine, saying that her character in "Daisy Jones & The Six" reminds her of Lisa Marie.

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. [My mother] was definitely inspirational to me," she said. "[I was] always interested in women who weren't behaving 'the right way.'"

After her brother Benjamin’s sudden death in 2020, Riley opened up about how she coped with the tragic loss.

"I think growing up, I was always searching for answers," she said in The New York Times interview. "Now I know that everything’s inside me. All you can do is surrender and be present for the experience."

Benjamin's death was ultimately ruled a suicide by gunshot, leaving his family to mourn the sudden and unexpected loss. Riley and Benjamin were very close before his death.

Riley explained that losing her brother in such a harsh manner amid the coronavirus pandemic sent her into a time of overwhelming emotions. She told the media outlet that the past year had been made up of "feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn’t swim."

Following her brother’s death, Riley became a death doula, someone who helps other people through the mental issues that arise when someone in their life dies and leaves behind a grief that needs to be processed.

"If I can help other people, maybe I can find some way to help myself," she told the outlet.

In June 2022, Riley sat down alongside her mother for a special interview, "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20." The mother-daughter duo reflected on the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," starring Austin Butler as Lisa Marie’s father and Keough’s grandfather.

"It was such an emotional [experience]," Lisa Marie said. "Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma in a good way."

"And Riley, five minutes in, was already like, ‘I’m done.' She was already crying, and I was crying."

Riley, an actress and filmmaker, said the story is "really intense."

"As a film, it’s just an exceptional film ," said the 33-year-old.

Harper and Finley Lockwood

After briefly tying the knot with actor Nicolas Cage and then calling it quits four months later, Lisa Marie married musician Michael Lockwood in 2006.

They welcomed twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, in 2008.

Presley and Lockwood were at odds after she filed for divorce in 2016.

One year later, the ex-couple’s daughters ended up in state custody, but court documents at the time did not explain why. Presley did, however, accuse Lockwood of having child pornography on his computer. Both Lockwood and his attorney vehemently denied the allegation.

In 2018, Presley requested primary custody of her and Lockwood’s daughters, but following the 2020 death of her son Benjamin Keough, Lockwood petitioned for custody. He reportedly feared Benjamin’s death would cause Presley to relapse.

Presley's issues with addiction first came to light during her divorce from Lockwood. While making an appearance on "Today" in August 2018, she acknowledged her addiction and said her issues started at age 45.

"I am proud," she said on the show. "I really did come a long way. I have a therapist, and she's like, 'You're a miracle. You really are.' She's like, 'I don't know how you're still alive.'"

A judge granted joint custody of the twins, Harper and Finley, to both Presley and Lockwood in 2020.

Thursday, following Lisa Marie's death, Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, shared a statement to "Entertainment Tonight" that said Lockwood is focusing on their twin daughters.

"Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way," Lockwood's attorney said. "Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now."

Although Harper and Finley are rarely in the limelight, in June 2022, they accompanied their mother when she was honored with a Handprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The twins additionally attended the "Elvis" premiere in Memphis, Tennessee.

