Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden expecting their 3rd child: 'A new little member of our family'

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their third child.

The Swedish royals took to their official Instagram page on Friday where they made the announcement with a black and white photo of the pair.

“We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel,” the couple captioned the sweet snap. “A new little member of our family.”

The official announcement also shared that Sofia, 36, is “doing well” and the baby is expected to arrive either in late March or early April 2021. The new royal bundle of joy will be a sibling to Alexander, 4, and Gabriel, 3.

Carl Philip, 41, is fourth in line to the throne. The couple tied the knot in 2015. The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

In September, Sofia appeared in a documentary that aired on Sweden’s TV4 titled “Princess Sofia: Project Playground.” In the special, the princess was asked whether she would consider stepping back as a senior member of the royal family, just like Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.

“No. Not really,” said Sofia, as quoted by Royal Central. “I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as a positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”

Carl Philip and Sofia reportedly met at a nightclub in Stockholm after he ended his relationship with publicist Emma Pernald, whom he dated for a decade. Sofia told TV4 they met through mutual friends.

Sofia was slammed by the press for being a reality TV star and model. She described the moment as a "huge hate storm."

“I was greeted by a huge hate storm,” Sofia told Sweden’s TV4, as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail. “People had opinions about me and my relationship, and more. It surprised me and knocked me over for a period of time. It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look.”

The outlet added Sofia’s experience with online bullying compelled her to combat hate speech through the Prince Couple’s Foundation, which was founded on her wedding day.

