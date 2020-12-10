‘Two and a Half Men’ actress Sophie Winkleman opens up about her time as member of the royal family

Since marrying into the royal family, things have been roses for Sophie Winkleman.

The former “Two and a Half Men” star, 40, married Lord Fredrick Windsor in 2009 -- nearly a decade before Meghan Markle. Now the British actress is opening up about the transition she too had to make, going from performer to royal. Her time within the family has been stellar, to say the least, she explained.

"I've been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. I haven’t had a single negative experience," Winkleman told The Times about her years as a royal.

Since tying the knot with the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Winkleman relayed to the publication that the Queen and Prince Charles have “been wonderful” to her.

"They’d never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role,” Winkleman -- who played Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend, Zoe, in the popular sitcom -- added. “Everyone's looked after me."

Despite their actress lineage, Winkleman said while she has “met [Markle] a few times over here,” their time together wasn’t “enough to get to know her.”

Winkleman added the Duchess of Sussex, 39, possesses "admirable energy and focus."

During her interview with The Times, the former actress, who shares two daughters with Lord Fredrick, also opened up about the vehicle accident she was involved in three years ago in November 2017 in which Winkleman had to be extracted from an overturned car after she was left trapped inside.

The accident left Lady Fredrick Windsor with a broken foot and two broken bones in her back.

"It was miserable," Winkleman recalled. "Kids don’t understand that kind of thing."

She added that the entire family including Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince William had all chipped in to aid in her recovery and Prince Charles had even arranged for his Clarence House chef to deliver food to her family every day for as long as Winkleman needed.

“It was life-saving having this massive thing twice daily I didn’t have to worry about," she said.

These days, the royal is using her platform to advocate for the homeless charity magazine, “The Big Issue” and as an ambassador for the publication, has been getting folks on board with online subscriptions.

“Half of the vendors have had to stop selling," said Sophie. "We have to get people online to set up subscriptions to the magazine because it is so good."

"There are about seven people I always tap for money," she said, adding, "Being a member of the royal family gives me a platform and the senior members have helped me hugely in terms of trying to fundraise."