Trump thinks Meghan Markle handles media criticism 'very personally': 'You’ve got to be a little bit different'

President Donald Trump is offering Meghan Markle advice on how to handle the media.

In a radio interview with LBC's Nigel Farage on Thursday, Trump said he watched the recent documentary about the new royal family member and her husband Prince Harry and thinks she's taking criticism from the press too seriously.

"I guess you’ve got to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very personally and I can understand it. But I don’t know her,” he said.

Trump, 73, also reflected on his trip to the United Kingdom this past June, calling it "wonderful."

He said Harry, 35, was "great" and praised the family -- "He's a great young man. The whole family is terrific, it's a great family."

Trump also spoke about his interactions with Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “an incredible woman.”

“I sat next to her, and she was smiling and having a good time and I was smiling and having a good time,” he said of the state dinner he attended at Buckingham Palace.

“It was really a great evening, and I was told that she enjoyed it and I can tell you I enjoyed it," he added.

In the ITV documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," the Duchess of Sussex, 38, opened up about her struggles handling the pressures of becoming a newlywed and a mother.

"Look any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn ... And especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed," she said.

"And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

In early October, it was revealed that the Sussexes were suing several British publications over the alleged publishing of a private letter and alleged voicemail hacking.

Harry issued a statement condemning the "British tabloid press" for running what he called a "ruthless campaign" against his wife "that has escalated over the past year."

"Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations -- something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis," Harry noted.

The royal also said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself."

"I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said in a reference to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to elude paparazzi in Paris.

Fox News' Melissa Leon contributed to this report.