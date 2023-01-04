Princess Märtha Louise of Norway looks back at ‘challenging year’ after giving up royal duties

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is embarking on a new life – but the journey has not been smooth sailing.

On New Year’s Day, the 51-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded a smiling selfie of herself wearing a red dress. In the caption, the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja reflected on 2022, a year when she became engaged but also relinquished her royal duties.

The mother of three, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, became engaged in June to Durek Verrett, an American who describes himself as a shaman and a healer. The 48-year-old, who is based in Los Angeles, has a celebrity clientele that has included Selma Blair, Nina Dobrev and Jimmy Chamberlain, the ex-drummer of the Smashing Pumpkins, The New York Times reported.

"2022 was a challenging year for me in many ways. It was also a year filled with joy, happiness and love," Märtha Louise began her post. "Life has its challenges. No one can escape them, but it is up to each and everyone of us how to meet those challenges. When we manage to meet everything with the love from our core, we manage to rise above the fear, the disturbance, the anger, grief and everything else. But the times we can’t live from our core, from love, we sink into despair, loneliness, anger, judgment and life’s challenges. I have had my fair share of ups and downs as have everyone I know."

"I sincerely hope 2023 expands our deep love for each other," she shared. "We all need to build a world where all of us can breathe freely, be who we are meant to be, grow and expand into our true selves from love. When we build our lives from our core of love we start respecting ourselves and in turn we respect and love others in a new and more profound way. Without judgment."

"Let 2023 be the year we step into love and shower our selves with doing things that make us happy," Märtha Louise concluded.

Her fiancé commented on the heartfelt caption.

"Oh my God, love! You light up the room like 10 thousand diamonds," wrote Verrett. "You keep it fire slay!"

"Your words speak the truth. Love is all there is above all things let us ride that wave all the way baby," he continued in a second comment. "Let's keep it hot and let's keep it real always. Nobody can stop us."

In November, Märtha Louise announced that she will no longer officially represent the royal house following "many questions relating to me and my fiancé’s role."

"I have decided that at the present time, I will no longer carry out official duties for the royal household," said Märtha Louise in a statement issued by the palace. She added that the decision was made in coordination with her parents "to create peace around the royal household." This decision would allow her to freely pursue other interests without the restrictions of being affiliated with the crown.

While the princess will retain her title, the palace said she informed the organizations where she still served as a patron that she was relinquishing the role. The palace statement also revealed that the couple would "clarify the distinction between their own activities and the royal household." Verrett will not have a title or represent Norway’s royal house when he and Märtha Louise marry. The pair, who have been together since May 2019, will attend family-related occasions and traditional royal events.

Verrett previously told People magazine he received pal Gwyneth Paltrow’s opinion on an engagement ring before proposing.

According to Norwegian reports, Märtha Louise plans to relocate to California with her children to be by Verrett’s side. The palace did not say whether the change for Märtha Louise would have any effect on her children.

At the time, Märtha Louise spoke of her goals for the future.

"I am concerned with health and research and myself have an education in the field of health as a physiotherapist and respect school medicine," she said. "I see alternative medicine as an important supplement to school medicine."

Her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, 49, is heir to the throne.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.