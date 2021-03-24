Princess Eugenie shares adorable new photos of son August: 'The best present I could ask for'

Princess Eugenie is gushing over her newborn son on social media.

Eugenie, who welcomed son August in February, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of photos featuring her son and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

"Thank you for the birthday love yesterday [heart emoji].." she prefaced the caption. "I got the best present I could ask for!!"

The first picture sees Eugenie, 31, holding up her newborn as he rests on her chest, while Brooksbank smiles at the pair. The infant is seen rocking a blue sweater, which has "August" monogrammed on it, and a matching beanie.

The second photo features a shot of Brooksbank, 34, holding August, who is pictured staring into the camera.

The post, which comes one day after Eugenie's birthday, was a big hit among the British royal’s 1.4 million followers. It received over 160,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments within hours.

"I love how naturally beautiful everything about you and your family are. happy birthday princess!" said one user. "He’s beautiful [heart emoji]," another user wrote.

"Happy Birthday Princess Eugenie! Enjoy your special bundle [heart emoji]," one commenter wrote.

In February, Eugenie publicly shared her son’s name in an Instagram post 11 days after his birth.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. [three blue heart emojis]," Eugenie wrote in the post at the time. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

"By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she concluded.

August’s name pays tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip, and his fourth great-grandfather Prince Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.