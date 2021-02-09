Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank welcome first child

Princess Eugenie is officially a mom.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a boy weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz. The baby is the ninth-great grandchild for the British monarch, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99. He is also the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The princess, 30, also took to Instagram where she shared the joyous news by posting a black-and-white photo of the baby’s hands holding his parents. She simply captioned the sweet photo with three blue hearts.

The couple wed on Oct. 12, 2018, in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot months prior.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince George, played page boy while his little sister, Princess Charlotte, served as one of Eugenie's six bridesmaids.

The couple dated for seven years before becoming engaged in January 2018. Brooksbank proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua.

Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie was expecting her first child in September.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the official royal family's Instagram account read at the time. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie's pregnancy announcement came just months after her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 32, wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor. The ceremony was attended by a "small" group of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.