Princess Eugenie named son after Prince Philp and distant royal grandfather

Princess Eugenie is keeping her grandfather’s name alive with her newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The 30-year-old British royal shared her son’s name with the public in an Instagram post 11 days after his birth.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," Eugenie’s caption reads alongside three recent photographs of her and husband Jack Brooksbank doting over their new son.

PRINCESS EUGENIE SHARES ADORABLE THROWBACK WITH HUSBAND JACK BROOKSBANK

The Royal Family’s social media accounts did not waste time in sharing the good news.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," The Royal Family tweeted on Saturday, Feb. 20. "The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family."

August, who was born on Feb. 9, was initially 11th in line to the throne but was pushed to 12th place after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are expecting a second child last week.

PRINCE PHILIP SPENDS THIRD NIGHT AT LONDON HOSPITAL AFTER BEING ADMITTED FOR 'PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE'

Despite the adjustment to the line of succession, Princess Eugenie’s son maintains the namesake of her grandfather Prince Philip and her fourth great-grandfather Prince Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (1819 to 1861).

Her son’s name also honors her husband’s distant great-grandfather Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank, according to an Instagram Story she shared.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY DIDN'T CONSULT WITH PALACE COURTIERS BEFORE AGREEING TO OPRAH INTERVIEW: SOURCE

August’s delayed introduction to the world comes days after news broke that Princess Eugenie delivered her son via C-section due to complications that stemmed from the scoliosis surgery she had done in her youth.

An insider reportedly told People magazine that the young royal and new mother is "doing really well" on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip, 99, was hospitalized on Tuesday evening as "a precautionary measure" after he fell ill with an unspecified ailment, according to a palace statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Princess Eugenie and her family are living in Frogmore Cottage, the refurbished home that briefly belonged to Prince Harry and Meghan.

Moreover, Princess Eugenie’s news comes one day after Buckingham Palace issued a statement that confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan are "stepping away from the work of The Royal Family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement reads. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."